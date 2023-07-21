Acer unveils Nitro 16 gaming laptop in India with up to Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card

Acer has launched the Nitro 16, a new gaming laptop with a 16-inch display. The Nitro 16 comes equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS octa-core processor, it is available in two versions - one with the NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4060 (8 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM) and the other with the 4050 (6 GB RAM).

Acer Nitro 16 Price

The Nitro 16 is available starting at Rs. 114990 and can be purchased from Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Acer Nitro 16 Features and Specs

The gaming laptop boasts a 16-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop display comes with 165 Hz refresh rate. The keyboard comes with a customizable 4-Zone RGB backlight featuring Nitro Sense to personalize their gaming environment.

Acer has also incorporated a cooling system in the Nitro 16. The laptop includes dual fans, dual intake, quad exhaust, and Liquid Metal grease. The phone offers various connectivity options, such as HDMI 2.1, a MicroSD card reader, USB 4, Killer Ethernet E2600, and Wi-Fi 6E.

The Nitro 16 provides Gen 4 memory slots and DDR5 storage slots for quicker data access. The laptop features a combination of a 4000 series GPU with Nvidia Advanced Optimus (Max TGP 140 W) and an AMD 7000 series CPU.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, expressed enthusiasm about the Nitro 16, stating, "With its cutting-edge features and a gorgeous 16-inch display, the Nitro 16 aims to revolutionize the gaming experience for passionate gamers in India. The Nitro audience consists of gamers who seek enhanced gameplay, a great set of features, and a more immersive experience while being value-conscious. We are thrilled to bring the latest generation of Nitro gaming laptops to the Indian gaming community and can't wait to see our customers unlock their gaming potential on the Nitro 16 laptop."

