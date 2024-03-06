scorecardresearch
ACLU says US House bill that could ban TikTok is unconstitutional

ACLU says US House bill that could ban TikTok is unconstitutional

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has labelled the proposed US House of Representatives bill to force China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban unconstitutional.



The American Civil Liberties Union said a bill in the u.s. house of represntatives that wolud force chinese based byte dance to divest short video app TikTok or face a U.S. ban is unconstitutional.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is set to vote on the bipartisan proposal on Thursday that its sponsors say is motivated by national security concerns.

"We're deeply disappointed that our leaders are once again attempting to trade our First Amendment rights for cheap political points during an election year," said Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at the ACLU.

The group cited a november rulling from a u.s. judge that blocked Montana's state ban on free speech grounds.

Published on: Mar 06, 2024, 9:09 AM IST
