Actress Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by Maharashtra Cyber over IPL streaming case

ActoressTamannaah Bhatia has been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber for questioning related to the unauthorized streaming of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on the Fairplay App. This incident reportedly resulted in substantial financial losses for Viacom, which owns the official broadcasting rights for the IPL. Bhatia is required to present herself to the authorities on April 29.

Earlier last year rapper Badshah was questioned in the same case, actor Sanjay Dutt was also summoned this Tuesday but the actor has asked for time to appear before the agency. Dutt did not appear before Maharashtra Cyber on the scheduled date, citing his absence from India.

Tamannah has been summoned on April 29. All these actors and singers from Bollywood had promoted the Fairplay app and promoted people to watch IPL on these apps while the app didn't have official broadcasting rights thus leading to heavy losses for official broadcasters

The Fairplay app is a betting application for the Indian market. It is available for free on both Android and iOS platforms. Users can start betting with a minimum deposit of Rs 500.