Adobe Photoshop launches mobile app for iPhone with Android support coming later this year

Adobe has launched a mobile version of Photoshop, making the widely used image editing software available on iPhone, with an Android release planned for later this year. The new mobile app aims to provide both professional designers and casual users with access to Photoshop’s powerful tools, including layering, masking, and Firefly-powered generative AI features, in a mobile-friendly interface.

The company has also expanded its Photoshop web experience, offering seamless integration across devices. Users can edit projects on their phones, tablets, or desktop computers, ensuring flexibility and continuity in their creative workflows.

Ashley Still, senior vice president of digital media at Adobe, stated, “We’re excited to bring the limitless creative possibilities of Photoshop to mobile, making the app’s iconic image editing and design capabilities accessible for everyone from professional artists and designers to a whole new generation of creators trying Photoshop for the first time.”

The Photoshop mobile app is free to download, with premium features available through a new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan, priced at $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually. This plan includes advanced mobile editing features and access to Photoshop on the web. Existing Photoshop subscribers will automatically receive access to Photoshop on mobile as part of their current plans.

The iPhone version is available for download on the Apple App Store, while the Android version is set to be released later in the year.