After getting banned on Twitter by Musk, comedian returns using late mother's account

Twitter is changing and it's happening too quickly for many to even notice. An account of a popular comedian was taken down after she impersonated Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk himself. Kathy Griffin, an American comedian who featured in some popular movies and shows, lost access to her account after changing her name to 'Elon Musk' on Twitter.

Elon Musk even issued a statement saying the platform will permanently ban accounts that impersonate other individuals, without warning. This tweet was targeted at Griffin's adventure. Shortly after getting banned, Griffin managed to get into her deceased mother’s account which goes by Maggie Griffin to tweet back her response. The tweet said, “I’m back from the grave to say…#FreeKathy”. She also tweeted on her account with the hashtag #FreeKathy.

She further tweeted confirming that it is in fact Kathy Griffin tweeting via her mother’s Twitter account. Another Twitter post from Maggie Griffin’s account stated, “Apologize in advance for all the comments you’re gonna have to read about how ugly I am and they’re probably gonna throw you in there too. Oh by the way this is KG. I’m tweeting from my dead mother’s account. She would not mind. #FreeKathy”

The entire episode has led to a barrage of tweets from Musk himself, issuing a strongly worded warning to impersonators. He claimed that Twitter will outright ban the accounts permanently that are found impersonating other users. Earlier, the platform did issue warnings, but that won’t be the case any longer. While #FreeKathy has begun trending, there’s no saying if Musk will restore Griffin’s access to her original account.

Musk has also mentioned that verified Twitter users that change their names will lose their blue tick verified badge temporarily.

Kathy Griffin changed her account name to ‘Elon Musk’ and she later started tweeting in favour of US’ Democratic party. Considering that US will be conducting its mid-term elections on November 8, the name change could have sent a wrong idea to the reader. Since Kathy’s account was also verified, it could further create confusion between the real Elon Musk account and the fake.

