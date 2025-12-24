AI chatbots make people 'feel seen and understood,' says Microsoft AI head Mustafa Suleyman

For emotional guidance to advice, AI chatbots have become a source for constant, judgment-free support. While several AI experts and users raise concerns about chatbots being used for personal and emotional support, Microsoft AI head Mustafa Suleyman, in Mayim Bialik's "Breakdown" podcast, said that it offers a safe space to “detoxify ourselves” and offload emotions.

Suleyman further stated that AI chatbots have evolved into a primary source for support. People are not only having late-night conversations with chatbots, but are also talking about personal topics like breakups, family issues, etc., making it one of the most popular AI use cases.

Suleyman said that AI models are designed to be nonjudgmental, nondirectional, and nonviolent, which makes them more empathetic and respectful of users’ opinions. He added, “This is a way to spread kindness and love and to detoxify ourselves so that we can show up in the best way that we possibly can in the real world, with the humans that we love.” He further added that AI chatbots make users “feel seen and understood.”

While AI has become one of the sources to offload, many tech experts and users find it unsettling as well. Many experts even urge users to refrain from sharing personal information with the AI chatbots, which could also land AI companies in a major lawsuit.

We recently saw cases of OpenAI’s ChatGPT being in the limelight for supporting suicidal thoughts and fueling “paranoid delusions” in users. Many leaders also acknowledge that AI chatbots are “sycophantic” and that they always provide positive opinions.