AI officially enters the classroom: Khan Academy develops GPT-4 based assistant Khanmigo

Khan Academy is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere. They offer thousands of lessons in math, science, and the humanities for students of all ages. However, every student has a unique grasp of concepts and skills, and their needs vary. This disparity was only deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic. To address this challenge, Khan Academy has developed an AI-powered virtual tutor and classroom assistant called Khanmigo, which is powered by GPT-4, the latest version of OpenAI's language model.

The new GPT-4 based AI Khanmigo was under testing since 2022, according to the US-based online education platform. The pilot program will be initially available to a limited number of participants, and early testing by Khan Academy shows that GPT-4 can help students contextualize the relevance of what they are studying and learn specific points of computer programming.

In addition, the non-profit is exploring ways that teachers could use GPT-4 to tailor learning for every student quickly and easily and create instructional materials for lessons. Overall, Khan Academy believes that GPT-4 is opening up new frontiers in education, providing a transformative technology that could accelerate their roadmap of building more tutor-like abilities into their platform within the next few years.

GPT-4 Announced

OpenAI announced the next big step in the evolution of its popular conversational AI, ChatGPT. The company claims that GPT-4 can offer 'human-level performance'. OpenAI has announced that GPT-4 can solve difficult problems with greater accuracy. This is possible due to GPT-4's broader general knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

The GPT-4 can also accept images as inputs and generate captions, classifications and analyses. This also means that you'll be able to share images with GPT-4 and it will respond according to the visuals.

The GPT-4 will also be able to handle much longer text, compared to GPT-3.5. The AI will be able to use and analyse over 25,000 words of text.

