AI Scam Alert! Scammer steals over Rs 5 crore from a man using his friend's face

In a bizarre turn of events, a man from northern China found himself the victim of a cunning scam involving sophisticated deepfake technology. This incident has raised concerns about the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to facilitate financial crimes, leaving authorities and the public on high alert.

A scammer used AI-powered face-swapping technology, and successfully impersonated the victim's close friend during a video call. The fraudster persuaded the unsuspecting victim to transfer a staggering sum of 4.3 million yuan (over Rs 5 crore). The scam happened in Baotou, China.

The victim, genuinely believing that his friend urgently required funds for a deposit during a bidding process, promptly complied with the request. Only when the real friend expressed complete ignorance about the situation did the victim realize he had been duped.

In a statement released by the local police on Saturday, they revealed that they had managed to recover most of the stolen funds and were diligently working to trace the remaining amount, according to a report by Reuters.

China, recognizing the growing threat of AI-driven scams, has been actively tightening its scrutiny of such technology and applications. As the country witnesses a rise in AI-driven fraud, primarily involving the manipulation of voice and facial data, new rules were implemented in January to provide legal protection for victims.

In light of the recent uptick in scams even in India, individuals should remain vigilant and exercise caution in their digital interactions. Deepfake technology has been a problem for many years but the latest AI models have made them even more convincing.

What are Deepfakes?

Deepfakes are a form of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that uses deep learning to create realistic but fake videos or images.

Algorithms analyze and learn patterns from vast amounts of data to generate highly convincing and realistic outputs. In the case of deepfakes, this technology is applied to manipulate videos or images to make them appear as if they involve events or people that never actually occurred or existed.

The process begins with collecting significant amounts of visual and audio data about the target individual, usually through publicly available sources such as social media or public appearances. This data is then used to train a deep learning model to mimic the target of the deepfake.

