'AI Steve' to run for elections in the UK: A bold experiment in AI-powered politics

In a move that has sparked both fascination and trepidation, Steve Endacott, chairman of AI company Neural Voice, is running for a seat in the UK Parliament with a twist: his campaign is fronted by an AI avatar named "AI Steve."

Endacott, who will appear on the ballot alongside human candidates in the Brighton Pavilion constituency, describes himself as the "real politician going into Parliament," but one who is "controlled by my co-pilot," AI Steve.

AI Steve: The Always-Available, Data-Driven Politician

At the heart of this unconventional campaign lies the idea of leveraging AI to create a politician who is constantly accessible to constituents, listening to their concerns and incorporating their views into policy decisions.

AI Steve, powered by Neural Voice's sophisticated language model and a database of Endacott's party policies, allows voters to directly engage with the candidate via its website. People can pose questions to AI Steve or share their opinions on Endacott's platform. The AI avatar then responds in voice and text, drawing on its knowledge base to provide informed answers.

Importantly, if AI Steve encounters a question on a topic for which Endacott does not yet have a policy, the AI will conduct research, engage the voters in further discussion, and even encourage them to suggest a policy. This dynamic interaction aims to create a continuous feedback loop between the candidate and the electorate.

From Unsuccessful Conservative to Tech-Driven Independent

Endacott's previous foray into politics, as a Conservative candidate in a 2022 local election, was unsuccessful. However, this time, his innovative approach has generated significant buzz. News of AI Steve's launch prompted a flurry of online discussions and over 1,000 calls to the AI candidate in a single night.

When asked about its stance on Brexit, a key issue in UK politics, AI Steve responded: “As a democracy, the UK voted to leave, and it's my responsibility to implement and optimise this decision regardless of my personal views on the matter.” The AI then added, “Do you have any thoughts on how Brexit should be managed in the future?”, demonstrating its ability to engage with voters and gather their input.

A Glimpse into the Future of Politics?

Whether AI Steve's campaign will be successful remains to be seen. However, this audacious experiment undoubtedly raises crucial questions about the role of AI in politics, the future of voter engagement, and the very definition of what it means to be a representative in a democracy.