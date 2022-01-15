AICTE, 5ire partner to launch the world's biggest happiness blockchain

Blockchain network 5ire announced on Saturday that it has collaborated with India's technical and higher education regulator AICTE to create the world's biggest happiness blockchain named, YourOneLife (YOL) app on 5irechain. YOL aims to create a sustainable model of happiness in the world, according to an official statement.

By incorporating sustainability into India's technical and higher education regulation through YourOneLife (YOL), AICTE has engaged a central tenet of the for-benefits economy and its mission to accelerate the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the statement read further.

Speaking on the collaboration between YOL and 5ire, the Chairman of AICTE, Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe said, "This not only provides an elevated learning opportunity for over 7 million students in India that AICTE governs, it gives each of these students an opportunity to mine and earn happiness NFTs on the YOL platform powered by 5ire."

The model for YOL essentially has three key features: 1. Assessing the Happiness Index of an individual and an institution 2. Assessing the mindshare of an individual or an institution 3. Setting the mind map of an individual or an institution.

A brainchild of Yogesh Kochhar and Anoop Bansal, associated with the AICTE, YOL was initially created as an app. Through the association with 5th generation blockchain network 5ire, the potential of the happiness model was expanded into a blockchain, for designing and developing a sustainable model of happiness in the world.

YOL is expected to be available on 5ire's level 1 blockchain, 5ireChain, and will be utilised for all academic activities by students under the auspices of AICTE. It will also record, issue, and verify the academic credentials for 8 million+ students via 5ireChain.

The blockchain will also allow 5ire to train a large number of students under AICTE guidance by providing a well designed curriculum and courses in 5th generation blockchain technology.

"Our mission at 5ire ecosystem is to support projects that address the multiple facets of sustainability and embed the for-benefit paradigm at the heart of blockchain. YOL is definitely in that group and we are thrilled to have partnered with AICTE.," said Pratik Gauri, the CEO, and co-founder of 5ire.

"Both Yogesh and Anoop are insightful technologists that have studied the deep connection between happiness and sustainability, and we wholeheartedly agree with their findings, and are excited about YOL and the impact it will generate," Gauri added.

