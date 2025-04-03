Air India brings Apple AirTag integration to help you track your luggage, easing lost bag worries

Air India has become the first airline in Asia to integrate Apple AirTag with its baggage-tracking system and mobile app, allowing customers with Apple devices to track their luggage securely. The new feature is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices running on iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS 15.2 or later.

The integration aims to enhance the airline’s existing baggage-tracking capabilities, which already provide real-time updates via the Air India mobile app and website. Customers who add their flight details to the 'My Trips' section of the app can automatically access baggage information once the bags are checked in. Additionally, the app and website offer a 'Track my Bags' tab, where passengers can scan their baggage receipt barcode for updates.

"At Air India, we continue to innovate and introduce cutting-edge digital capabilities as part of our customer-centric approach. As we transform into a world-class global airline, we are excited to offer our guests an innovative option to help locate their baggage in case it does not arrive at the destination on schedule," said Dr Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Air India.

Air India, which transports over 100 million items of baggage annually, reports that more than 99.6% of items arrive with the accompanying customer. However, for the small percentage of cases where items are misplaced due to airport baggage system issues, flight misconnection, or other factors, the new AirTag integration is expected to expedite the recovery process.

In case of delayed or misplaced baggage, passengers can report the issue at Air India’s Baggage Counter at the airport. Airport staff will assist in filing a Property Irregularity Report (PIR). Passengers can then share the AirTag location link via the 'Find My' app on their Apple device, associating it with the PIR through the Air India mobile app or website. This information is then used by authorised airport staff to locate and reunite the baggage with the passenger.

To ensure privacy and security, location sharing automatically ends once the baggage is reunited with the passenger or after seven days. Passengers also have the option to manually stop sharing the location at any time.

On social media, Air India is frequently criticised as one of the most unreliable airlines for handling passengers' luggage. A website called LuggageLosers.com ranks airlines based on the number of items reported lost, with tracking statistics drawn from constantly updated social media reports. According to this ranking, Air India tops the charts, losing approximately one in every 41 bags.