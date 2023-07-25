Airtel achieves new milestone with over 20 million connected devices on IoT solutions

Bharti Airtel's B2B division, Airtel Business, has become the first Information and Communications Technology (ICT) service provider in India to connect over 20 million devices through its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Airtel IoT has been spread across industries, including automobile, energy, utilities, logistics, financial services, and manufacturing, among others, with a dedicated private network. Airtel claims this network ensures the transmission of customer data across connected devices.

Some of Airtel's notable partnerships include a collaboration with Secure Meters for the deployment of 1.3 million smart meters in Bihar on Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), a joint venture with TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) for the deployment of 200,000 Smart Meters in Odisha, and a partnership with Matter Motor Works to power 300,000 bikes through cellular IoT.

Airtel Business's IoT platform offers solutions like asset tracking, vehicle telematics, industrial asset monitoring, smart metering, and more. Airtel claims that the platform is future-ready, scalable, and secure, catering to IoT requirements of enterprises across various technologies, including 5G, 4G, NB-IoT, 2G, and satellite.

The integrated IoT platform also provides enterprises with the capability to manage connected devices through the connectivity management portal, Airtel IoT Hub. The portal features analytics tools, such as diagnostics, live session checks, and real-time data-usage monitoring.

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO of Airtel Business (India), expressed his delight at achieving this significant milestone. He emphasized the pivotal role of IoT in India's digital growth journey and Airtel's commitment to empowering enterprises with future-ready technology solutions for connected devices. Lakshminarayanan further emphasized that Airtel would continue to collaborate with enterprises, facilitating their digital transformation journey with innovative IoT solutions.

