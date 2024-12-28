Airtel, Jio, and BSNL compared: Top prepaid plans offering free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions

For those who love seamless connectivity and streaming entertainment, mobile service providers Airtel, Jio, and BSNL are offering prepaid plans that bundle high-speed data with free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. Whether you’re a sports fanatic, movie lover, or TV binge-watcher, these plans combine value and entertainment for all-in-one convenience.
Airtel Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar
Airtel’s prepaid options cater to users looking for high-speed data and uninterrupted access to Disney+ Hotstar. Here are some of the top choices:
• ₹499 Monthly Plan
• Data: 3GB per day
• Calls: Unlimited
• SMS: 100 per day
• Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free
• ₹869 Quarterly Plan
• Data: 2GB per day
• Calls: Unlimited
• Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free
• ₹3,359 Annual Plan
• Data: 2.5GB per day
• Calls: Unlimited
• Disney+ Hotstar: 1 year free
Jio Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar
Jio’s plans offer flexible options for both short-term and long-term users, along with added entertainment perks:
• ₹401 Monthly Plan
• Data: 3GB per day
• Calls: Unlimited
• Disney+ Hotstar: 1 month free
• ₹949 Plan (84 Days)
• Data: Unlimited 5G + 2GB of 4G data per day
• Calls: Unlimited
• Disney+ Hotstar: Free for 84 days
• ₹999 Quarterly Plan
• Data: 1.5GB per day
• Calls: Unlimited
• Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free
• ₹2,599 Annual Plan
• Data: 2GB per day
• Calls: Unlimited
• Disney+ Hotstar: 1 year free
BSNL’s Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer
BSNL brings the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription to its customers through its Superstar 300 Plan. The activation process is simple and automated:
1. Purchase the Superstar 300 Plan.
2. Log in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website using your phone number and OTP.
3. Start enjoying premium content right away.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today