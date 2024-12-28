scorecardresearch
Airtel, Jio, and BSNL compared: Top prepaid plans offering free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions

Stay connected and entertained with these data plans.

For those who love seamless connectivity and streaming entertainment, mobile service providers Airtel, Jio, and BSNL are offering prepaid plans that bundle high-speed data with free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. Whether you’re a sports fanatic, movie lover, or TV binge-watcher, these plans combine value and entertainment for all-in-one convenience.

Airtel Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel’s prepaid options cater to users looking for high-speed data and uninterrupted access to Disney+ Hotstar. Here are some of the top choices:

    •    ₹499 Monthly Plan
    •    Data: 3GB per day
    •    Calls: Unlimited
    •    SMS: 100 per day
    •    Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free


    •    ₹869 Quarterly Plan
    •    Data: 2GB per day
    •    Calls: Unlimited
    •    Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free


    •    ₹3,359 Annual Plan
    •    Data: 2.5GB per day
    •    Calls: Unlimited
    •    Disney+ Hotstar: 1 year free

Jio Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Jio’s plans offer flexible options for both short-term and long-term users, along with added entertainment perks:

    •    ₹401 Monthly Plan
    •    Data: 3GB per day
    •    Calls: Unlimited
    •    Disney+ Hotstar: 1 month free


    •    ₹949 Plan (84 Days)
    •    Data: Unlimited 5G + 2GB of 4G data per day
    •    Calls: Unlimited
    •    Disney+ Hotstar: Free for 84 days


    •    ₹999 Quarterly Plan
    •    Data: 1.5GB per day
    •    Calls: Unlimited
    •    Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free


    •    ₹2,599 Annual Plan
    •    Data: 2GB per day
    •    Calls: Unlimited
    •    Disney+ Hotstar: 1 year free

BSNL’s Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer

BSNL brings the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription to its customers through its Superstar 300 Plan. The activation process is simple and automated:

    1.    Purchase the Superstar 300 Plan.
    2.    Log in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website using your phone number and OTP.
    3.    Start enjoying premium content right away.

Published on: Dec 28, 2024, 5:40 PM IST
