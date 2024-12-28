Airtel, Jio, and BSNL compared: Top prepaid plans offering free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions

For those who love seamless connectivity and streaming entertainment, mobile service providers Airtel, Jio, and BSNL are offering prepaid plans that bundle high-speed data with free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. Whether you’re a sports fanatic, movie lover, or TV binge-watcher, these plans combine value and entertainment for all-in-one convenience.

Airtel Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel’s prepaid options cater to users looking for high-speed data and uninterrupted access to Disney+ Hotstar. Here are some of the top choices:

• ₹499 Monthly Plan

• Data: 3GB per day

• Calls: Unlimited

• SMS: 100 per day

• Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free



• ₹869 Quarterly Plan

• Data: 2GB per day

• Calls: Unlimited

• Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free



• ₹3,359 Annual Plan

• Data: 2.5GB per day

• Calls: Unlimited

• Disney+ Hotstar: 1 year free

Jio Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Jio’s plans offer flexible options for both short-term and long-term users, along with added entertainment perks:

• ₹401 Monthly Plan

• Data: 3GB per day

• Calls: Unlimited

• Disney+ Hotstar: 1 month free



• ₹949 Plan (84 Days)

• Data: Unlimited 5G + 2GB of 4G data per day

• Calls: Unlimited

• Disney+ Hotstar: Free for 84 days



• ₹999 Quarterly Plan

• Data: 1.5GB per day

• Calls: Unlimited

• Disney+ Hotstar: 3 months free



• ₹2,599 Annual Plan

• Data: 2GB per day

• Calls: Unlimited

• Disney+ Hotstar: 1 year free

BSNL’s Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer

BSNL brings the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription to its customers through its Superstar 300 Plan. The activation process is simple and automated:

1. Purchase the Superstar 300 Plan.

2. Log in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website using your phone number and OTP.

3. Start enjoying premium content right away.