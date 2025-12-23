Need more free Perplexity Pro? Here's what Airtel users can do

Earlier this year, Airtel announced free Perplexity Pro for 12 months for prepaid and postpaid customers, allowing users to take advantage of the AI chatbot for free. Now, Perplexity has started sending emails to Airtel users, highlighting the need to add a valid payment method to continue using the Pro version for free. However, no such requirement was asked for earlier when the collaboration was announced back in July.

Airtel & Perplexity Free Pro plan revised: New card requirement added

Perplexity has been sending an email to Airtel users regarding the use of its Pro subscription plan for free. The AI startup is asking users to add cards or a valid payment method to keep using their Perplexity Pro trial. The email said, “We're updating how Perplexity Pro trials work to protect the program for legitimate users. You need to add a valid payment method to continue your trial.”

The user will not be charged during the trial period, but the amount will be deducted once the free trial period has ended. Therefore, the subscription will be renewed until and unless the user cancels the plan. In addition to email, Perplexity has also updated its support page, highlighting the new eligibility criteria for the free trial. The page says, “A credit card will be required to redeem the offer. No charges will be applied during the promotional period."

How to use free Perplexity Pro on Airtel

Step 1: Airtel users may have received an email from team@mail.perplexity.ai highlighting the new card requirement.

Step 2: In the email, click on “Update Card Information,” and it will redirect to the payments.

Step 3: Here, users will be asked to add credit or debit card information

Step 4: Simply follow the on-screen commands and update.

That’s it, once your card information is added, you’ll be able to use the Perplexity Pro for free.