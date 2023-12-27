AI's Oppenheimer moment: Cillian Murphy compares AI’s power to atomic bomb; ‘That’s how scary it is,’ he says

In the aftermath of the resolved SAG AFTRA actor strike, the conversation turned to a lingering concern among actors Jeffrey Wright, Cillian Murphy, Mark Ruffalo, and Paul Giamatti during a Los Angeles Times roundtable - Artificial Intelligence. The encroaching presence of AI and its implications for actors' rights. The discussion swirled around the unnerving potential of AI utilisation in the industry.

"The thing about AI," Wright expressed, "is that these companies, these tech giants, they've got it all. Every move, every pause, they've got that data. And with the obsession over AI, they could easily use it to fairly compensate us. But let's be real, that's not their priority. Why can't we copyright our face, voice etc?”

Mark Ruffalo chimed in saying, "Imagine, they've probably got volumes of biometric data on us. Enough to create a digital replica, a new 'us,' without us being involved."

The concept of an AI-generated movie star didn't seem far-fetched. "We'll probably witness an AI star emerging, someone everyone adores. Kids, they'll grow up seeing these AI creations, finding it normal. It's scary," he added.

However, they recognised the gradual integration of AI, acknowledging its current but somewhat hidden presence in various industries. "It's already here, quietly at work, reshaping things. But in the end, we're storytellers. Will AI ever truly capture that human essence?" questioned Giamatti.

The conversation touched upon instances where AI was used admirably, like resurrecting a musician's voice. "That's when it's a tool, not a replacement," one actor noted. "But capitalism will drive this. It's about efficiency, cutting costs, even if it means sidelining humans."

Amidst concerns, they highlighted the importance of regulations and protections. "The government needs to step in, set guardrails to protect us. Otherwise, it's up to unions and individual contracts," they agreed.

The conversation concluded with a stark realisation by Murphy. "It’s funny. AI is like the splitting of the atom. That’s how scary it is. That's the power we're unleashing with AI," he remarked, encapsulating the shared sentiment of both awe and apprehension toward the uncharted territory ahead.

What Murphy is referring to is Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan’s statement during a movie premiere. "When I talk to the leading researchers in the field of AI right now, for example, they literally refer to this (AI) — right now — as their Oppenheimer moment. They’re looking to history to say, ‘What are the responsibilities for scientists developing new technologies that may have unintended consequences?'" stated Nolan.

