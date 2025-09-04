Almost 8 in 10 Indians see durability as a must-have in smartphones: Counterpoint-Oppo study

Durability has emerged as a major factor influencing smartphone purchases in India, according to the “India Smartphone Durability Consumer Study 2025” conducted by Counterpoint Research in partnership with Oppo India.

The survey, which gathered responses from more than 4,500 participants across 26 cities, found that concerns around durability affect both consumer choices and emotions. Nearly 78% of users said they avoid using their phones in rain, water, or extreme heat due to fear of damage. A further 35% admitted to constantly worrying about damaging their devices, while 56% reported feeling upset and 39% felt anxious or panicked when their phone fell or cracked.

The research also highlighted the financial strain of repairs. About 42% of respondents spent between ₹2,001 and ₹5,000 on smartphone repairs, 21% spent ₹5,001 to ₹10,000, and 8% paid more than ₹10,001. With smartphones increasingly becoming essential tools for work and personal life, these costs are adding to household budgets.

Durability concerns go beyond hardware damage. Over 72% of respondents said they feared losing personal data such as photos and videos if their device was damaged or stolen. Around 40% said they would be willing to pay more than ₹5,000 to recover such data.

“Durability has moved from being a nice-to-have to a must-have for Indian consumers,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint. “Our study shows that 79% consider durability very important when buying a smartphone, and 76% admit they feel more confident when their device is built to last. Interestingly, 86% of Oppo users rated the brand positively on durability, highlighting how Oppo understands consumer needs and consistently delivers on them.”

In response to these concerns, Oppo highlighted its durability testing processes at its Greater Noida facility. Each device undergoes more than 150 quality tests before release, including 14,000 drop tests from 2.5 metres, which is three times the industry standard, on abrasive surfaces, and 30 minutes of water immersion at a depth of 1.5 metres to meet IP68 waterproofing standards.

“Durability is not a feature but a necessity,” said Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy at Oppo. “Our goal is to give users the confidence to enjoy their phones without the constant fear of damage, because durability today is not optional, it’s a deciding factor.”

The company said its devices are further tested under extreme environmental conditions, ranging from -40°C to 75°C, as well as high humidity levels, to replicate India’s diverse climate. Oppo also subjects its devices to SGS testing, TÜV Rheinland certification, and military-grade durability standards.

The findings underscore how durability has become directly linked to peace of mind for Indian smartphone users, influencing both emotional well-being and financial planning.