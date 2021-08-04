Amazon Alexa to help users in India locate COVID-19 vaccination, testing centres

Cloud-based voice assistant Amazon Alexa will now provide COVID-19 information to its Indian users such as nearest testing and vaccination centres, apart from answering inoculation-related queries. The Amazon voice assistant was able to provide details on coronavirus-related symptoms and cases in India.

Alexa has been updated with the latest COVID-19 related features for its users in India. Amazon has joined hands with location and digital maps company MapmyIndia to help locate the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centres.

"Now, Alexa will be able to provide information about testing and vaccination centres, as well as information on vaccination availability, COVID-19 helpline numbers, details to contribute towards COVID-19 relief, and much more. The information is sourced from CoWIN portal, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website as well as MapmyIndia," Amazon statement read.

MapmyIndia said its location APIs will provide real-time data on Amazon Alexa. API or application programme interface is a group of functions and procedures needed for building software.

"By making our location APIs and hyperlocal content available on Amazon Alexa, we are not just offering our services but also assisting the Indian public, by providing hyperlocal search on Alexa, whether they are at home or on the go," MapmyIndia CEO and Executive Director Rohan Verma said.

Alexa can also help its users in India locate centres where vaccines are available. The digital voice assistant recognises the user's location from device registration and provides a lowdown of nearby vaccination centres.

One can also help family and friends in other PIN codes to book appointments using the Vaccine Info Alexa Skill or app. Alexa can also set up reminders to check if the vaccines are available the next day in case of shortage.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with PTI inputs

