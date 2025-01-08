Amazon Echo Spot with Alexa-enabled features launched in India: See features and price

Amazon has introduced the Echo Spot, a compact and customisable smart alarm clock, into its Echo device lineup in India. Combining style and functionality, the Echo Spot boasts a vibrant colour display, custom clock faces, and innovative smart home capabilities. Available at an introductory price of ₹6,449, the device is set to enhance bedside table aesthetics and daily routines.

“Through our range of devices, we constantly strive to add more convenience and comfort to our customers’ daily lives,” said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India. “Echo Spot delivers on this commitment by offering a perfect blend of style and functionality. I look forward to seeing how customers use the new Echo Spot to elevate their daily routines and overall comfort at home.”

Key Features of Echo Spot

Customisable Display and Alarms

The Echo Spot offers eight unique clock faces and six colour themes—ranging from magenta to teal. Users can customise alarms to wake up to their favourite music or newly added sounds like “Aurora” and “Daybreak.” The night mode ensures the display is easy on the eyes during late hours.

Enhanced Audio Experience

With a front-firing 1.73-inch speaker, the Echo Spot delivers deep bass and clear vocals. Users can play music, podcasts, or audiobooks from platforms like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music, while the display shows song titles and other relevant information.

Smart Home Automation

The Echo Spot integrates seamlessly with Alexa-compatible smart home devices. Users can create routines, such as gradually turning on lights in the morning or dimming them in the evening, all activated by simple voice commands. The Ultrasound Motion Detection feature enables automation when users enter or leave a room.

Privacy and Connectivity

Equipped with multiple privacy controls, including a microphone on/off button, the device allows users to view and delete voice recordings via the Alexa Privacy Hub. It also supports audio calls, household announcements, and Drop-in features across Alexa-enabled devices.

Pricing and Availability

The Echo Spot is available in Black and Blue through Amazon.in, Blinkit, and Croma’s online and offline stores. While priced at ₹8,999, customers can purchase it for a limited period at ₹6,449.