Business News
markets
stocks
Block deal effect: Yatharth Hospital shares fall over 9% in afternoon session

Block deal effect: Yatharth Hospital shares fall over 9% in afternoon session

Yatharth Hospital stock fell 9.58% to Rs 697 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 770.85.  

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 28, 2025 3:06 PM IST
Despite the sharp intraday loss, the stock has risen 23% so far in 2025.
SUMMARY
  • Yatharth shares fell 8% after a block deal of 0.55% equity.
  • Authorities attached properties, raising market concerns.
  • Ambit dropped coverage due to regulatory uncertainties.

Shares of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd. declined over 9% on Friday, following a significant block deal in which 0.55% of the company's outstanding equity – about 4.4 lakh shares – changed hands at Rs 719.6 per share.

The stock fell 9.58% to Rs 697 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 770.85.  

The total value of the transaction amounted to Rs 32 crore. Despite the sharp intraday loss, the stock has risen 23% so far in 2025. Trading volume was notably high for the session. The decline comes after  news in Mid Nnovember that authorities had previously attached various properties and equity shares in three subsidiaries, which triggered concerns in the market.

In response to these developments, Ambit stated: "The recent move by authorities to attach various properties and equity shares in three subsidiaries raises concerns. Given our inability to assess the potential outcome or impact, we are dropping coverage on the stock," Ambit wrote in its note back then.

Regulatory matters have weighed on Yatharth Hospital's market standing, with the company having experienced income tax raids in October 2023. On November 13, the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi, issued orders for the release of all provisionally attached properties and unfreezing of all previously attached fixed deposits.

Yatharth Hospital commented on the situation, stating: "We have actively cooperated with the authorities and provided all the required information," Yatharth Hopitals said, adding that concerned authorities will be informed once the tax department concludes its investigation.

Brokerages such as Ambit had dropped coverage on the stock, citing ongoing investigations as a reason for concern. The outcome of the regulatory process remains an important factor for market participants monitoring the company's prospects.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 3:06 PM IST
    market today