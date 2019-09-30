Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: From OnePlus 7 Pro to Apple iPhone XR, check out top 5 smartphone deals

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale has entered into its second day and will go on until October 4. The six-day sale promises to offer big discounts on smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and other tech products. The biggest deals are available on iPhone XR, OnePlus, Samsung Note 9, Realme U1 and more. However, at the moment, most of these offers are currently open for Amazon Prime members.

Top 5 offers on smartphones during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale

Apple iPhone XR: Apple's popular iPhone XR's 64GB variant is now available at Rs 44,999. Post the launch of iPhone 11, iPhone XR had received a price cut in India. Buyers who use State Bank of India's credit or debit card will receive an additional 10 percent instant discount.

OnePlus 7 & OnePlus 7 Pro: The 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of OnePlus 7can be bought for Rs 34,999. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,000. SBI cardholders can also avail additional 10 per cent discount. The 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage model of OnePlus 7 Pro is now available for Rs 44,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, a shopper can buy Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 for Rs 42,999. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with major credit and debit cards. Buyers can also avail free one-time screen replacement for 1 year.

Samsung Galaxy M30: The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M30 is available for Rs 11,999 during the Amazon Great India Festival sale. Buyers can also make use of bundled offer to get a maximum instant discount worth Rs 9,000.

Redmi 7: Xiaomi Redmi 7 is a great buy under Rs 10,000. During the Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale, Redmi 7 is available at Rs 5,999. As a successor to the Redmi 6, Redmi 7 comes with an upgraded design, screen size, battery, camera, and more. Redmi 7 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12-MP sensor and an 8-MP sensor. For selfies, the device has an 8-MP camera and a lot of AI features.

Edited By: Udit Verma

