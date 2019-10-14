Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: What are the best smartphone deals?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale has entered its second day and will continue till October 17. The five-day sale promises to offer big discounts on wide-rang of products, including smartphones, gadgets and home appliances. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale also has 'exclusive deals' on several low-range, mid-range as well as high-range smartphones.

Here are the top deals on smartphones:

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deal of the day on low-range smartphones:

1. Redmi Y3: Redmi Y3 with 3 GB RAM, priced at Rs 11,999, is now available on Amazon at Rs 7,999. The online shopping website has given 33 per cent discount on Day 2 of its festive season sale on Monday. The deal will end by the end of the day. Redmi Y3 comes with 2MP Selfie Camera, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery. The phone can be bought via EMI, starting at Rs 377.

2. Redmi 7A: Another low range smartphone from Redmi brand is on Amazon Festive season sale. The Redmi 7A Matte Black with 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage is available at Rs 4,999. After a 33 per cent discount, Redmi 7A can be bought in just Rs 235 of EMI.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deal of the day on mid- range smartphones:

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A : Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (32 GB storage), which is 10.1 inch long, has a discount of Rs 2,501. This Samsung tab is available for Rs 13, 999, instead of Rs 16,500. EMI for Samsung Galaxy Tab A starts at Rs 659.

2. Samsung Galaxy M30s: Samsung Galaxy M30s (storage 64 GB) with Super amoled display and 6,000 mAH battery is available at Rs 13,999, instead of Rs 15, 500.

3. Vivo S1: Vivo S1, Skyline Blue coloured phone with 4GB RAM, and 128 GB storage is being sold at 15 per cent discount. The phone with MRP Rs 19,990 is being sold at Rs 16,990. The EMI for Vivi S1 starts at Rs 800.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deal of the day on high-range smartphones:

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with 64 GB storage, has a discount of Rs 3,501. The Samsung Galaxy tab S5e is available for Rs 34,999, instead of Rs 38,500. The EMI for the 10.5 inch black-coloured tab starts at Rs 1,648.

2. OPPO F11: The OPPO F11 (storage 128 GB) is available at a discount of Rs 7,000. Originally priced at Rs 23,990, the phone is sold at Rs 16,990 on Amazon.

3. OPPO K3 : This high-range smartphone, Oppo K3, priced at Rs 26,990 is available for discount of Rs 8,000. Oppo K3 with 128 GB storage and 3765mAH Battery is available at Rs 18,990.

Amazon junks report on festive sales; says it led the business, not Flipkart

E-commerce festive sales: Did consumers really spend $3 billion in a week?

E-commerce festive sales: Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal sell goods worth Rs 19,000 crore in 6 days