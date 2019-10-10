Amazon junks report on festive sales; says it led the business, not Flipkart

Amazon India has criticised a report that said Flipkart had beaten it in terms of selling most number of products during the recently concluded six-day festive season sales. The e-commerce giant said it had led the sales with the highest share of transacting customers and purchases across all its marketplaces in India.

Citing Nielsen's E-Analytics data, Amazon had said in a release that it "witnessed the highest share of transacting customers & purchases across all online shopping platforms in the first 5 days of the Great Indian Festival period", which concluded on October 4.

"The first wave of the Great Indian Festival was our biggest celebration ever with Amazon.in -- witnessing highest share of transacting customers and purchases across all marketplaces in India; orders from 99.4% pincodes; over 65,000 sellers from 500+ cities receiving orders in just five days and customers from over 15,000 pin codes joining Prime," said Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Amazon India.

A RedSeer Consulting firm report stated that Flipkart dominated the festive sales (in GMV terms) with nearly 60% standalone GMV share as compared to 51% share in 2018 as well as 63% market share comprising other Flipkart group firms namely Myntra and Jabong.

Meanwhile, Amazon held a 30% market share during this year's festive sales, said the report. Other online sellers clocked only 10% of the entire 2019 festive sales, which is below the nearly 18% mark in 2018. The report added that Amazon and Flipkart together ruled around 90% of the market during the six-day festive sales.

The report said the e-commerce companies comprising Flipkart, Snapedeal and Amazon sold goods worth Rs 19,000 crore ($3 billion) during the six-day festive sales.

It said the entire festive month up to October-end is likely to garner around Rs 39,000 crore ($6 billion) in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) sales. The report said there's 30% increase in combined festive sales of Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart in terms of GMV in 2019 as compared to what they generated in 2018.

