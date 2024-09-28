Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Score a laptop for under Rs 50,000

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024 is in full swing, and if you're looking to snag a new laptop without breaking the bank, now is the perfect time. Amazon is offering a wide range of laptops under Rs. 50,000, making these devices more accessible to budget-conscious shoppers.

Discounts, Cashback, and Exchange Offers

Up to 40% Off: Enjoy discounts of up to 40% on select laptop models.

SBI Card Instant Discount: Get an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 when using an SBI credit card.

Exchange Bonus: Trade in your old laptop for an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 11,900, making your new laptop even more affordable.

Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000

Product Name MRP (INR) Deal Price (INR) Acer Aspire Lite Rs. 50,990 Rs. 28,990 Asus Vivobook 14 Rs. 56,990 Rs. 30,990 HP 14s Rs. 51,266 Rs. 34,990 Dell Inspiron 3530 Rs. 53,040 Rs. 35,990 Asus Vivobook 15 Rs. 76,990 Rs. 47,990 HP 15s Rs. 62,417 Rs. 49,990 Dell 15 Rs. 67,457 Rs. 47,990 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 70,090 Rs. 49,190 Dell Inspiron 3535 Rs. 30,747 Rs. 28,990 Acer Travelmate Rs. 89,999 Rs. 39,990

Shop Smart

Before making a purchase, carefully review the product listings and available offers. The amount of SBI cashback and the exchange bonus may vary depending on the specific laptop model and your old device's eligibility.

Don't miss this chance to upgrade your laptop during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. With attractive discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses, you can find the perfect laptop for your needs at an unbeatable price.