Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Score a laptop for under Rs 50,000

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024 is in full swing, and if you're looking to snag a new laptop without breaking the bank, now is the perfect time. Amazon is offering a wide range of laptops under Rs. 50,000, making these devices more accessible to budget-conscious shoppers.
Discounts, Cashback, and Exchange Offers
Up to 40% Off: Enjoy discounts of up to 40% on select laptop models.
SBI Card Instant Discount: Get an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 when using an SBI credit card.
Exchange Bonus: Trade in your old laptop for an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 11,900, making your new laptop even more affordable.
Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000
|Product Name
|MRP (INR)
|Deal Price (INR)
|Acer Aspire Lite
|Rs. 50,990
|Rs. 28,990
|Asus Vivobook 14
|Rs. 56,990
|Rs. 30,990
|HP 14s
|Rs. 51,266
|Rs. 34,990
|Dell Inspiron 3530
|Rs. 53,040
|Rs. 35,990
|Asus Vivobook 15
|Rs. 76,990
|Rs. 47,990
|HP 15s
|Rs. 62,417
|Rs. 49,990
|Dell 15
|Rs. 67,457
|Rs. 47,990
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
|Rs. 70,090
|Rs. 49,190
|Dell Inspiron 3535
|Rs. 30,747
|Rs. 28,990
|Acer Travelmate
|Rs. 89,999
|Rs. 39,990
Shop Smart
Before making a purchase, carefully review the product listings and available offers. The amount of SBI cashback and the exchange bonus may vary depending on the specific laptop model and your old device's eligibility.
Don't miss this chance to upgrade your laptop during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. With attractive discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses, you can find the perfect laptop for your needs at an unbeatable price.
