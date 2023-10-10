Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top deals on smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is offering discounts and offers on smartphones, smartwatches and more gadgets in India. Buyers can also get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 33,000 on SBI Bank cards. Here are the best deals on mobiles, smartwatches, TVs and more that you can choose to buy from Amazon during the ongoing sale.

OnePlus 11 5G

Launched at Rs 56,999, OnePlus 11 5G is now available at a discount on Amazon. Buyers can get an Amazon coupon worth Rs 4,000 on the purchase of the smartphone in addition to an instant discount of Rs 2,250 on SBI Bank cards. Customers will get a pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS buds worth Rs 3,999 free of cost as well.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is available at a price of Rs 48,999 on Amazon. Buyers can get up to Rs 45,000 exchange bonus on their old smartphones. It is available at an effective price of Rs 50,999 on Flipkart. Initially, iPhone 13 was available at Rs 45,999 on Amazon, right when the sale started but the prices shot up. After the re-stock, it is now available at Rs 48,999.

Sony Bravia 43-inches 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Launched at Rs 69,900, this 43-inch Sony Bravia Smart TV is now selling at Rs 39,490 on Amazon. Customers will also get Rs 5,000 instant discount on SBI Bank cards. This Sony TV comes with 3 HDMI ports, a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display that offers 60 Hz refresh rate. It also supports Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Disney + Hotstar, Apple TV, and more.

Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker

Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker was launched in India earlier this year at a price of Rs 4,999. During the ongoing sale, this smart speaker is now available at Rs 2,949. It comes in Black, Green, Purple and White colour options.

Redmi Watch 3 Active

Down from Rs 2,999, Redmi Watch 3 Active is available at Rs 2,599 on Amazon. The budget smartwatch comes with features like heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, 100+ Sports Modes, 200+ Watch faces, period cycle monitoring and more. As per the company, it can offer up to 12 days of battery life.

