Amazon Great Indian Festival sale witnesses biggest opening ever with growing demand from smaller towns, cities

Amazon's Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2024 has begun with impressive numbers, marking its biggest-ever opening. The e-commerce giant claims that over 11 crore customer visits were recorded in the first 48 hours, with a significant share—about 80 per cent—coming from smaller towns and cities (Tier 2 and beyond). The sale also saw an all-time high in Prime membership participation, with Prime members purchasing eight times more than on a regular day during the Prime Early Access period.

Related Articles

One of the standout stories from the event is the success of small and medium businesses (SMBs). Over 8,000 sellers reached over ₹1 lakh in sales within the first two days. Many sellers, particularly those from Tier 2 and 3 cities, saw significant boosts in their business. For instance, Ashwini Kumar, who runs Haryana Mart, saw a 100 per cent increase in sales within the first 48 hours compared to normal days.

Women entrepreneurs, weavers, and artisans also benefited from the platform, selling over 1,500 units per minute during the sale. Overall, 65 per cent of sellers receiving orders were from smaller cities, showcasing Amazon’s growing influence beyond metropolitan areas.

Offers and digital payments driving sales

Attractive bank offers and no-cost EMI options played a key role in driving sales, especially for big-ticket items like smartphones, TVs, and large home appliances. About 1 in 5 purchases were made using EMI, while UPI transactions increased by 16 per cent compared to last year. Amazon Pay saw a rise in usage, with 1 in 11 orders being made via the Amazon Pay ICICI Co-Branded Credit Card.

Customers shopped across a variety of categories, from electronics to everyday essentials. Smartphones were one of the best-selling items, with premium brands like Apple and Samsung topping the charts. Interestingly, over 75 per cent of smartphone sales came from smaller towns, and large-screen TVs also saw significant demand from these areas.

Amazon claims over three lakh products were delivered either the same day or the next. To handle the festive surge, the company hired over 100,000 seasonal workers and expanded its fulfilment centres. The Great Indian Festival will continue throughout the month.