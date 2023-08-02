Amazon India revises Great Freedom Festival dates; sale to start from August 4

Amazon.in has revised the dates of the Great Freedom Festival. The sale event will now take place from August 4 to August 8. The sale will provide offers across various categories, including smartphones, electronics, fashion & beauty essentials, groceries, home & kitchen, large appliances, TVs, and more.

Prime members will have the privilege of Prime Early Access (PEA) for the first 12 hours, starting from 12 noon on August 3, enabling them to get exclusive deals ahead of others. The festival will feature up to 60 per cent off on appliances, up to 50-80 per cent off on Amazon Fashion and Beauty essentials, up to 50 per cent off on grocery essentials, up to 70 per cent off on Home, Kitchen & Outdoor products, and much more.

Smartphone offers

Smartphone buyers will get offers from brands like OnePlus, Realme, and Samsung. Amazon Pay customers can also earn up to Rs 5,000 as cashback during the rewards festival and avail instant credit up to Rs 60,000 with Amazon Pay Later. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card users can enjoy 5 per cent discounts on flight and hotel bookings, while getting up to Rs 100 off on movie ticket bookings on Amazon.

Smart Home Products

For those looking to upgrade their smart home experience, there will be up to 55 per cent off on Echo (with Alexa), Fire TV, and Kindle devices. The festival will also offer incredible deals on OLED & QLED TVs, laptops, and other electronics.

Amazon Business customers will have access to special benefits, including up to 60 per cent off on home and kitchen products, up to 70 per cent off on fashion and accessories, and up to 55 per cent off on gadgets and office products. They can also get an extra cashback of Rs 2,000 on high-value orders and up to 5 per cent discount on bulk orders.