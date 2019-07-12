Amazon's latest offer will let you have prime membership for Rs 500

After discount offers on music streaming packs for students, now e-commerce giant Amazon has come up with a Youth offer for young adults. Customers between the age group of 18 and 24 can avail prime membership at half the price. They will receive a cashback of Rs 500 (50 per cent) once they sign up for the annual prime membership of Rs 999. The offer has come just a few days ahead of the upcoming Prime Day on July 15-16, an annual celebration exclusively for prime members that will have deals and discounts across categories of products. Amazon has over 100 million prime members across the world.

"We recognise that customers in the age group of 18-24 years want the freedom to do more with less. With a 50 per cent cashback on Amazon Prime membership, customers can enjoy the best of shopping and entertainment through Prime, while at the same time-saving Rs 500 to spend on all their favourite activities like shopping, food delivery, entertainment, travel and more," said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime, India. "We are excited to launch this offer in time for Prime Day 2019 and hope that our young customers enjoy the 48-hour celebration that offers Prime members exclusive access to great deals, new launches, and blockbuster entertainment."

How to avail the cashback

Customers will be able to avail this offer by signing up for prime membership and verifying their age on Amazon.in. Users in the age group of 18 to 24 years can visit www.amazon.in/prime on the Amazon app and sign up for the prime annual membership from the 'youth offer' banner by paying Rs 999 with any electronic payment method (credit card, debit card, net-banking or Amazon pay balance). The age has to be verified by uploading a copy of the PAN card, a proof of mailing address and a photo. Once the same is verified, Rs 500 will be credited to their Amazon Pay balance account within 10 days.

The same cashback can be used for making purchases, bill payments and recharges on Amazon or across thousands of offline and online partner merchants including BookMyShow, Swiggy, Domino's, Redbus and more, where Amazon Pay is accepted.

Benefits of Prime Membership

Amazon's Prime membership includes a host of offerings spanning across the e-commerce platform, music and video streaming services and more. Throughout the year, Prime members get access to free one-day and two-day delivery on tens of millions of items, early and exclusive access to deals and sale events on Amazon.in. It also includes unlimited ad-free music anytime with downloads on Amazon Prime Music, and access to an ad-free large video library of movies and TV shows, stand-up comedy, popular Indian and Hollywood films, US TV series, Indian and international kids' shows, and Amazon original series on Prime Video. For those interested in reading books, the prime membership also entitles to unlimited access to bestselling eBooks on Prime Reading, which can be accessed via any Kindle e-book reader and even Kindle app on any Android or iOS device. Members in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai can enjoy ultra-fast two-hour delivery on Amazon devices, consumer electronics and everyday essentials on the Prime Now. Amazon says Prime is designed to make consumers' life better every single day.

