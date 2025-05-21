Amazon now delivers iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, AirPods in 60 mins, but there's a catch

Amazon’s futuristic drone delivery programme has taken a significant step forward. The company has received approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to expand its Prime Air service to include a wider range of products, including Apple iPhones, AirPods, AirTags, Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and more.

These items can now be delivered within 60 minutes of checkout, thanks to Amazon’s next-gen MK30 drones, which can carry packages weighing up to 2.2kg and operate even in light rain. For now, this ultra-fast delivery service is only available in a handful of locations in the US. It’s also subject to daylight and good weather conditions.

Amazon says the process has been streamlined: customers no longer need to place a QR code on the ground, and they’ll receive a precise delivery window with a five-minute buffer. Once a drone delivery location is selected via an aerial view, it becomes the default drop zone unless changed.

While this innovation is currently US-exclusive, Amazon has confirmed its plans to expand to more American cities, and potentially roll out in the UK and Italy, pending regulatory approvals.

What About India?

With India being one of Amazon’s fastest-growing markets, the company’s drone delivery ambitions naturally raise the question: When will this come to India?

Amazon has not made any official announcements about bringing Prime Air to Indian skies just yet, but several challenges remain. Regulatory approval from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airspace restrictions, urban congestion, and drone safety protocols are significant hurdles.

That said, India has already started experimenting with drone logistics. There are a handful of start-ups and medical delivery services that have successfully tested drone operations in the country. In this context, Amazon could potentially partner with Indian authorities in the future, especially for last-mile deliveries in semi-urban and rural regions.