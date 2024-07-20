Amazon Prime Day 2024: A Deep Dive into Innovation, Customer Obsession, and SMB Empowerment

In an exclusive conversation with Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India, Tech Today got an insightful look into the driving forces behind the ever-evolving phenomenon that is Amazon Prime Day. Sahi shed light on the company’s relentless focus on customer experience, the crucial role technology plays in facilitating a seamless shopping experience, and the profound impact Prime Day has on local businesses and sellers.

Lessons Learned, Experiences Enhanced

Each Prime Day serves as a valuable learning opportunity, shaping the company’s approach to serving its diverse customer base. “I think lessons are always about how do you serve your constituents better,” Sahi reflects. He goes beyond the conventional definition of customers, highlighting the crucial role brands and sellers play in the Amazon ecosystem. “When I think about constituents or customers better, our customers are not just our end customers who are getting the products, but also the brands, also the sellers who are actually putting faith in the platform to be able to serve these customers.”

Technological Prowess: The Backbone of Prime Day

Sahi underscores the critical role technology plays in creating a seamless and enjoyable Prime Day experience. “There is a huge amount of technology investment which goes in, which is a continuous thing, but kind of comes together when you really get to these high-velocity events like Prime Day,” Sahi reveals. This investment translates into a robust infrastructure that can handle the surge in orders, ensuring a smooth experience for millions of shoppers. “This allows us to process a lot more orders, enable a lot more members to be on the site, and have a comfortable experience without glitches.”

Empowering Businesses: A Platform for Growth

Sahi highlights the pivotal role Prime Day plays in empowering businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs). He emphasises the trust sellers place in Amazon, entrusting them with a growing share of their inventory. “The same thing applies to sellers. We have more and more sellers trusting us with more and more of their inventory.” To facilitate this trust, Sahi stresses the importance of building robust operations networks. “So not only do we have to enable operations networks which allow us to inbound and send these inventories out or supply them to customers seamlessly. If you are a seller, you don't want to put your inventory in my warehouse for months. So, how do you enable that?”

Showcasing Innovation: New Products and Exciting Releases

Prime Day isn’t just about discounts; it’s a platform for showcasing innovation and new product launches. Sahi dismisses the notion of favouring specific categories, highlighting Amazon's commitment to being an "everything store." “I think that preference doesn’t exist at Amazon. We aspire to be an everything store. Which basically means we want to serve you across all categories which are your needs, including new emerging categories.” This commitment to diversity is reflected in the sheer variety of product launches, from electronics giants like Boat to luggage brands like Samsonite, home improvement stalwarts like Agaro, and FMCG titans like P&G and ITC.

A Democratic Sell-Through: Customer Choice Reigns Supreme

Sahi believes that ultimately, it's the customers who dictate the success of Prime Day. "It's what resonates with customers," he says, acknowledging the evolving preferences of Indian shoppers. "Customers will tell us what's going to work really well." While categories like electronics and smartphones remain popular, he notes a growing trend towards online shopping for fashion, beauty, everyday essentials, and groceries.

Supporting Local Businesses: A Core Value

Amazon's commitment to supporting local businesses takes centre stage during Prime Day. "You know while we emphasise top brands, the top brands are brought to the marketplace through our sellers," Sahi explains. He emphasises the crucial role small and medium businesses play in bringing these brands to customers and praises their ability to forge strong brand relationships and introduce unique selections to the Indian market. Prime Day, he notes, has become a launchpad for numerous Indian businesses to introduce new products and connect with a wider audience. “So it’s Indian businesses, Indian small businesses, entrepreneurs, figuring out a new product to launch and leveraging Prime Day as a vehicle to introduce this product to Prime members.”