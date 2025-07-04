Amazon Prime Day 2025: Best deals to look out for during three-day shopping sale

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is coming soon, and the sale will run for three days from 12 July to 14 July. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed information about deep discounts heading your way. Here are the best of the deals.
Smartphones & Accessories
Consumer Electronics & Computing
Home Entertainment
Home Appliances
There are many other offers on Fashion & Beauty products, home furnishings, kitchen tools, vacuum cleaners, fans and many more. Prime members will also get up to 80% off on fitness gear, riding accessories, and gardening tools.
Amazon's own devices, like Kindles, Echo smart speakers, will also get price cuts during Prime Day sale.
To complement the shopping experience, Prime Video will premiere 17 new Indian and international titles in the lead-up to Prime Day. The entertainment line-up will span multiple languages and genres, offering exclusive access to new releases from India, the US, Korea, and Japan.
Anyone interested in accessing the deals can sign up for Prime membership. Annual membership is priced at ₹1,499, while Prime Lite and Prime Shopping Edition are available at ₹799 and ₹399 respectively, with varying access to entertainment and delivery benefits.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine