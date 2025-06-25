Amazon Prime Day 2025 expands to three days in India: See dates, offers and more details

Amazon India has officially announced the dates for its biggest annual sale. Prime Day 2025 will run for three full days from 12:00 AM on July 12 to 11:59 PM on July 14, making it the longest Prime Day event in the country to date. With extended access, exclusive launches, and major savings, the sale will be available exclusively for Prime members.

“For the first time, we’re extending Prime Day to three full days, giving our members even more time to discover the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment,” said Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime, Delivery and Returns, India and Emerging Markets. “We are really excited about the vast selection, new launches and great deals we have in store.”

This year’s edition promises a wide selection of new product launches from more than 400 Indian and global brands, including names like Samsung, Harley Davidson, OnePlus, HP, Asus, Boat, Lenovo, Puma, Allen Solly, and many more. In addition, over 1,600 new products will debut from small and medium businesses such as Phool, Alpino, and Indigenous Honey.

Prime members will enjoy exclusive benefits such as same-day delivery on over 10 lakh products, early access to top launches, and instant savings on ICICI Bank and SBI Credit Cards. Amazon Pay users will also get cashback on flight and hotel bookings, and discounts on movie tickets and international travel.

Entertainment will play a key role in the lead-up to the sale, with Prime Video premiering 17 new series and movies in multiple languages. Amazon Music is launching a multilingual playlist titled “Baelist”, featuring popular Indian artists. Customers will also be able to interact with Alexa to add items to their cart or track orders by voice.

The new AI-powered shopping assistant, Rufus, will help users make faster and more informed purchase decisions by offering real-time recommendations and comparisons.

Prime Day 2025 also brings enhanced offers for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders, including 5% cashback for Prime members, additional discounts during the event, and welcome rewards of up to ₹3,000.

The event is open to all Prime subscribers, with memberships starting at ₹399 for the Shopping Edition, ₹799 for Prime Lite, and ₹1,499 for the full-feature Prime membership.