Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Croma vs Vijay Sales

Amazon Prime Day sale will kick off on July 15 in India. If you are planning to buy new smartphone or a gadget, the best way to go about it is to compare the pricing with other e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Croma and Vijay Sales. Here are a few smartphones that are available on discount during the upcoming Amazon sale and how their pricing stack up against the rival platforms.

Apple iPhone 14

Amazon has announced that iPhone 14 will be available at a starting price of Rs 69,499 during the sale. his price is including bank offers. Flipkart, on the other hand, is selling the same iPhone 14 variant at Rs 70,999 where buyers can get up to Rs 750 via Axis Bank Credit Card. Croma is offering the handset at Rs 72,999 and on Vijay Sales, you can get it for Rs 70,990.

Hence, you will get the best deal on Amazon if you are planning to buy Apple iPhone 14.

Google Pixel 7 5G

On Amazon, Google Pixel 7 5G will be available at Rs 50,999. Buyers will get a bank discount of Rs 1,275 on HDFC Bank credit cards. On Flipkart, Google Pixel 7 is selling at Rs 47,999. Customers will get Rs 1,000 instant discount on Axis Bank Credit cards.

Hence, if you are planning to buy Pixel 7, you should buy it from Flipkart. It is not available on sale on Vijay Sales or Croma.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

In case you are planning to buy a foldable smartphone, you can consider buying Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 that is available at a starting price of Rs 1,54,999 across Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales and Croma. However, you can get Rs 8,000 discount on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards on Vijay Sales and Amazon respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

Samsung Galaxy S23 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 74,999. On Amazon, the smartphone will be available at an effective price of Rs 73,999 while it is selling at the launch price on Flipkart, Croma and Vijay Sales.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Amazon Prime Day sale teaser reveals that OnePlus 10 Pro will be available at an effective price of Rs 51,999, down from Rs 56,999. On Flipkart, the same storage variant is available at Rs 66,999 while it is available at Rs 54,999 on Croma. On Vijay sales, you can buy OnePlus 10 Pro at a starting price of Rs 56,999, however, you can also get Rs 5,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card.

Overall, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available at the same price on both Amazon and Vijay Sales.

