Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: 5 best smartphones to buy under ₹25,000 right now

Amazon and Flipkart’s current sale window is packed with strong smartphones under Rs 25,000, and the segment now includes big batteries, AMOLED displays, and capable 5G chipsets. Based on the latest July 2026 listings and sale coverage, these five phones clearly stand out as the key recommendations in this buying guide.

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Smartphones to buy under 25,000

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G — Price: Rs 22,964

It is positioned as a balanced pick for buyers who want a large display, solid performance, and dependable all-round use. Redmi Note 15 SE 5G at around ₹22,964 offers a 6.77‑inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits brightness, powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 710 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM plus 128/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable via microSD). It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary Light Fusion 400 sensor (f/1.8) and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

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Oppo K14 5G — Price: Rs 19,349

The latest roundup places it among the more attractive mid-budget options. Oppo K14 5G, around ₹19,349, comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display running at 120Hz, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable via microSD up to 1TB). It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor (f/1.8) and a 2MP portrait/monochrome sensor, plus an 8MP front camera, all backed by a large 7000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Vivo T5x 5G — Price: Rs 22,499

Vivo T5x 5G offers a 6.76‑inch Full HD+ (1080×2344) LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo 5G processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony primary sensor plus a 2MP bokeh lens, along with a 32MP front camera, and is backed by a large 7,200mAh battery supporting 44W fast charging.

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iQOO Z11x 5G — Price: Rs 22,999

iQOO Z11x 5G offers a 6.76‑inch Full HD+ (2408×1080) LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits peak brightness, powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor paired with 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor and a 2MP depth/bokeh sensor, plus a 32MP front camera, and is backed by a 7,200mAh battery supporting 44W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A55 — Price: Rs 23,418

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G at around ₹23,418 offers a 6.6‑inch Full HD+ (1080×2340) Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, powered by Samsung’s 4nm Exynos 1480 chipset (octa‑core CPU with Xclipse 530 GPU). It features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor with OIS, 12MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro, plus a 32MP front camera, and comes with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage, expandable via microSD up to 1TB.