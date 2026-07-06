Amazon Prime Day sale 2026: From OnePlus to Xiaomi, here are top 5 Android tablets deals

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2026 will officially end today, July 6, at midnight, which means you just have a couple of hours left to make your desired purchase. Now, since the prices for consumer electronics are gradually increasing, it may be the right time to buy a tablet that services your day-to-day usage, productivity, and entertainment, without emptying your pocket. Therefore, we have listed a few affordable Android tablets that you can buy during the sale.

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Amazon sale: Top 5 Android tablets

OnePlus Pad Go 2: If you’re looking for a cost-effective all-rounder option, then OnePlus Pad Go 2 could be a great device to consider. It comes with a 2.8K display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and quad speaker capabilities. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor and a massive 10,050 mAh battery, making it a compelling option. It's also available ot a discounted price during the Amazon sale.

Lenovo Idea Tab: Another Android tablet to consider during the sale is the Lenovo Idea Tab, and it also comes with a stylus, making it suitable for note-taking, sketching, and calculating. It offers an 11-inch 2.5K display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor for performance, and a 7040mAh battery for hours of productivity.

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Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 Pro: Another reliable option in the Android tablet category is the Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 Pro. The tablet flaunts a massive 12000mAh battery, an impressive 2.5K display, powerful performance with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, and much more at under Rs 30,000. With the ongoing Amazon sale, buyers can get greater benefits on discounts and cashbacks.

Motorola Pad 60 Neo: Motorola is popularly known for offering a clean user interface and experience, and lasting performance when it comes to smartphones. However, its tablet segment is also impressive with devices like the Moto Pad 60 Neo. It comes with an 11-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core paired with 8GB RAM, a quad-speaker setup, and much more. It is also available at a discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

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Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: Lastly, we have the Galaxy Tab A11+, which also offers great features at a reasonable price. With this Samsung tablet, you get the Google Gemini AI experience and features like Circle to Search. It features a 90Hz display and quad speaker with Dolby Atmos, perfect for entertainment use.

