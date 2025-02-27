Amazon unveils Alexa+: Voice assistant gets AI boost to take on Google Assistant, Apple's Siri

Amazon has given its Alexa voice assistant a major upgrade, adding generative AI to make it more conversational and personalised. The update, announced on Wednesday, is the biggest change to Alexa since its launch in 2014.

The new version, called Alexa+, is designed to better understand user preferences and interact more naturally. At a launch event in New York, Panos Panay, Amazon’s head of devices and services, highlighted how Alexa can now track user habits, control smart home devices, manage schedules, and even assist with tasks like making dinner reservations or sending reminders.

Alexa+ will also integrate with Amazon’s products like Ring doorbells, allowing users to view camera recordings through voice commands. It can even analyse documents—for example, reviewing a homeowners association contract to help users understand restrictions on things like installing solar panels.

Availability in India hasn't been disclosed but Alexa+ will be free for Amazon Prime members in US but will cost $19.99 per month for non-Prime users. Some users will get access in March, with a gradual rollout over time.

Amazon has spent billions on Alexa over the years, hoping to make voice assistants a core part of daily life. However, the technology has lagged behind AI advancements from competitors like Apple’s Siri and Google’s Assistant.

Internally, the Alexa upgrade was known as Project Banyan, a secret initiative focused on making interactions more fluid and conversational. While the demo showcased improvements, reports suggest Alexa+ still has some kinks, such as occasional incorrect responses and slow processing times. During the event, Amazon executives had to repeat questions a few times before getting a response.