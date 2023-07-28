AMD to invest $400 million in India, to set up largest design center in Bengaluru

US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is investing $400 million in India over the next five years. Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, AMD, announced the investment plans during the second edition of SemiconIndia 2023 in Gandinagar today, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This investment by AMD will include a new AMD campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka that will serve as the company’s largest design center, as well as the addition of approximately 3,000 new engineering roles by the end of 2028.

Commencing its operations in India way back in 2001 when AMD established its first site in New Delhi, the company today has more than 6500 employees in India. And this new 500,000-square-foot Bengaluru campus will increase the AMD office footprint to 10 total locations across these cities: Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The new AMD campus is expected to open before the end of 2023 and will feature extensive lab space, state-of-the-art collaboration tools and seating configurations designed to foster teamwork. The investment is supported by the various policy initiatives of the Government of India focused on the semiconductor industry.

"From a handful of employees in 2001 to more than 6,500 employees today, AMD has grown its India footprint based on the strong foundation established by our local leadership and the highly skilled talent pool,” said Papermaster. “By further investing and expanding our presence in Bangalore, we are committed to driving innovation in India to support the India Semiconductor Mission," he added.

AMD has one of the industry’s broadest product portfolios fueled by growth in artificial intelligence, networking and 6G communications, and our India teams will continue to play a pivotal role in delivering the high-performance and adaptive solutions that support AMD customers worldwide.

AMD's decision to set up its largest R&D design center in India and expansion of the India-AMD partnership has been welcomed by both the ministers of Ministry of Electronics & IT – Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekar. The new center will provide tremendous opportunities for our large pool of highly skilled semiconductor engineers and researchers.