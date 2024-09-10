Amish Tripathi and Nouredine Abboud team up for 'The Age of Bharat' gaming franchise

Acclaimed author Amish Tripathi, known for his bestselling mythological novels, has joined forces with veteran game producer Nouredine Abboud to launch "Bharatvarsha / The Age of Bharat," an ambitious entertainment franchise set in ancient India.

The project, spearheaded by Tara Gaming Limited, aims to create a AAA fantasy video game, slated for release in late 2026, and expand the franchise into films, TV series, and merchandise.

A Convergence of Talent

Tripathi, author of the popular "Shiva Trilogy" and "Ram Chandra Series," will lead the narrative development for the franchise. Abboud, whose impressive resume includes Ubisoft's "Ghost Recon Wildlands," brings two decades of gaming industry experience to the project. Former Indian politician Jayant Sinha rounds out the founding team, contributing his business acumen.

Tulsea, a Mumbai-based talent agency, is partnering with Tara Gaming to provide guidance on talent acquisition and strategic partnerships. Sumit Jamuar, a former McKinsey consultant and technology entrepreneur, serves as a board advisor.

Filling the Gap in AAA Gaming

Tara Gaming has assembled a team of 100 developers across its global offices in Paris, Montreal, and soon Mumbai and the Middle East. The company aims to tap into the largely unexplored potential of AAA games that showcase Indic heritage, capitalizing on India's rapidly growing economy and digital entertainment market.

"Gaming at its core is not just about the play but is also deep storytelling," Tripathi tol Variety. "It is even bigger than the movies. And there is no better medium to explore storytelling than in the wonderful world of ancient India.”

A Global Appeal

The "Bharatvarsha" franchise aims to appeal to a global audience, introducing players to the rich mythology and cultural heritage of India through a captivating interactive experience.

"I’m eagerly looking forward to gamers around the globe experiencing the immersive world we are crafting, as we invite more adventurers to join us on this epic journey," said Abboud.

Tulsea CEO Datta Dave told Variety, "‘Bharatvarsha’ will not only showcase the mainstream potential of Indian stories in video games but also serve as a gateway to the nation’s rich mythology for a global audience.”

The "Bharatvarsha / The Age of Bharat" franchise represents a groundbreaking effort to bring Indian mythology and storytelling to the forefront of the global gaming industry.