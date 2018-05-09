Amitabh Bachchan, Pete Lau discuss OnePlus 6; leak image of the device accidentally

The eyes are all set on the launch of the OnePlus 6. The global launch will take place on May 16, followed by its launch in India on May 17. Only days before the official launch of the next-generation smartphone by OnePlus, its colours have been accidently revealed.

In what looks like an unintentional leak, the smartphone's India brand ambassador Amitabh Bacchan, tweeted a series of images where he is seen with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau and the new OnePlus 6. The colours and glass back of the phone were clearly visible.

However, the tweets were deleted and OnePlus posted a separate video that shows the slow-motion abilities of the camera and the slo-mo camera feature as well. The video does not feature the colours of the phone.

The images shared by Amitabh Bacchan that were eventually deleted, had the 75-year-old actor holding a OnePlus 6 which was black in colour whereas the OnePlus CEO with a white OnePlus. The tweet by Amitabh Bacchan was later removed. Instead, he tweeted a new selfie with the CEO that was taken on the OnePlus 6.

The images that were shared did give out some details about the smartphone. The phone was seen sporting a vertically-placed- rear camera setup at the center of the phone and what looks like a rear-facing fingerprint sensor just below the sensor.

Along with the images shared by the OnePlus ambassador, the video which was posted by OnePlus in its official Facebook and Twitter showed its Super Slo-Mo camera feature. With this feature, video recording on the OnePlus 6 is expected to be at 960fps. The handset will also have a Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The global launch of the OnePlus 6 will be held in London on May 16 and the Indian launch will be hosted in Mumbai on May 17. OnePlus even announced the availability of tickets for the event in Mumbai.

Passes were available for purchase on May 8 on the OnePlus' India website. However, the passes, which were priced at Rs 999, went out of stock quickly. Those who availed the offer will have their tickets delivered to their homes. They will also get a gift hamper with Marvel merchandise like Marvel Avengers Cap, Marvel Avengers t-shirt, OnePlus Notebook, OnePlus Tote Bag and Cash Cannon.