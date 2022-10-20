Android 13 Go Edition update announced with new look and feel for Android devices

Google has introduced a new Go edition version of Android 13. The Go-edition is built for devices with relatively low specifications. Budget Android devices tend to opt for Android Go Edition in order to provide a smooth experience to the user. Google has now introduced the Android 13 version of the software. The company claims that the Android Go OS has over 250 million monthly active users across the globe. The new update will borrow some features from the standard Android 13. Material You design is also making its debut in the Go Edition with the new update. New phones with Android 13 Go Edition will launch in 2023.

The new update will be gradually rolled out to eligible smartphones. OEMs will be responsible for the final roll out. However, with the new Android Go based on Android 13, minor updates to the OS can be pushed out directly by Google. This feature will help users save storage space and will also provide critical updates with low latency.

Here’s what’s new with Android Go Edition based on Android 13

Direct software updates

Android 13 (Go edition) is introducing Google Play System Updates to Go devices which helps ensure devices can regularly receive important software updates, outside of the major Android release. Google claims that this will make the delivery of critical updates quick and simple without compromising storage availability on the device. The user won’t have to wait for the next release or a software push from the phone’s manufacturer to have the latest software.

New Discover Feature

Android (Go edition) now uses AI to provide more relevant content for the phone’s user. Google claims that the release brings you the Discover feature, letting you swipe right from your home screen to see a curated list of articles and other content.

Material You Design

The new Android Go brings Material You for the first time. Users will be able to customize their entire phone’s color scheme to coordinate with their wallpaper. When they set their wallpaper image, they will see four corresponding color schemes to choose from.

Other new Features

The new update for Go users also brings some Android 13 features like Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences and more.

