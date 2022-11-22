'Another all-time high': Elon Musk shares internal data on Twitter's daily active users

Last week, when Twitter was witnessing a mass exodus of employees, Elon Musk claimed the social media platform was more 'alive' than ever. Musk announced that the site has reached its highest daily active users. The billionaire has now shared a detailed graph of the daily active users comparing the data from before the takeover to now.

Musk in a tweet claimed that Twitter has added 1.6 million daily active users in the past week. He claimed this is an all-time-high for the micro-blogging platform.

According to the graph, the daily active users showed a spike at the end of October, when Musk took over the platform. It went on to increase and reached a peak of 259.4 million In comparison, the daily active users were around 250 million at the beginning of October.

Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high pic.twitter.com/Si3cRYnvyD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

In the same thread, Elon Musk expressed that Twitter will soon be competing with YouTube in terms of video streaming service. Musk dropped a hint suggesting that Twitter might soon offer good video experience with 'higher compensation for creators.'

The higher number of daily active users can partly be attributed to Musk's doings on Twitter. Last week, Musk had issued an ultimatum to employees asking them to either stay back and work long and intense hours or else to leave by November 17 with three months of severance pay. A lot if employees happened to opt for the second option. Reports suggested that Twitter even had to shut their offices down temporarily.

Since Elon Musk's takeover, Twitter has witnessed massive layoffs. The new chief first fired the top executives, followed by mass layoffs of more than half of its employees. Musk even fired around 80 per cent of contractual Twitter workers. Finally, in the past week, 'hundreds' of employees had reportedly decided to quit the company. A new report now suggests that Musk is done with the layoffs at Twitter and now plans to start the hiring process instead.