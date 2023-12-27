Another big Apple executive to join Jony Ive, Sam Altman to build new AI device

Tan Tang, Apple’s outgoing vice president of iPhone and watch product design, is set to join a high-profile AI hardware project led by Jony Ive, Apple’s legendary designer, and Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, according to a report by Bloomberg. The project, which is still in its early stages, aims to create cutting-edge AI devices. The information about the partnership came to light when few reports claimed that both Altman and Ive are working on ‘iPhone’ of AI. However, the former contested against this idea saying it is not an ‘iPhone’ of AI.

Tang’s move to Ive’s design firm, LoveFrom, can potentially mark a significant shift in the tech industry. His expertise will be instrumental in shaping the look and capabilities of the new products. This collaboration represents one of the most ambitious efforts by Ive since his departure from Apple in 2019.

According to the report, Altman, who has become a prominent figure in modern AI, will provide the software foundation for the project. Despite some controversy over his fundraising efforts, Altman has been courting potential investors, including SoftBank Group chairman Masayoshi Son, for a multibillion-dollar investment in the new company.

This venture comes amidst a significant talent drain at Apple, with about 14 members of Ive’s former team having left since 2019. LoveFrom has managed to secure a roster of high-profile clients and has welcomed over 20 former Apple employees to its team. Reportedly, the project is currently exploring concepts for home devices.

Sam Altman has no interest in the smartphone market

In October, OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, denied rumors about working with Jony Ive on 'iPhone of AI' device. At a tech conference by The Wall Street Journal, Altman said that while there could be a great project in the future, he doesn’t know what it is yet.

Altman doesn’t want to compete with smartphones, which he thinks are amazing. He mentioned that OpenAI is just starting to look into making consumer hardware. Altman said, “I think there is something great to do but I don’t know what it is yet. I have no interest in trying to complete with the smartphone. It’s phenomenal at what it does.”

Also read: No ‘iPhone of AI’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman dismisses rumours of an AI-powered device

Also read: Microsoft launches Copilot AI chatbot application for Android users; check features, how to use