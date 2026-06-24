Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 ban sparks lawsuit against US Commerce Department

The US government ban on Anthropic’s new Mythos-class model, the Claude Fable 5, has sparked a lawsuit from an AI startup challenging the restrictions. The government has restricted access to AI models outside of the US and for foreign nationals. However, Anthropic restricted access for all users to ensure compliance.

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Must read: Anthropic Claude Fable 5 ban explained: Why US government restricted access for new AI models

According to a Reuters report, a litigation technology company, Legion has filed a lawsuit on June 23 in a federal court in Washington against the US Commerce Department. The company claims that the majority of its operations rely on Anthropic's AI technology to power parts of its software platform. While the company is based in the US, its software development team is located in Canada.

Why AI startup sue the US Commerce Department?

After the U.S. government ban on Anthropic’s powerful AI model, its Canada-based developers lost access to the tools, and its business operations were significantly disrupted. “The harm to Legion is immediate, ​irreparable, and existential. The pace of frontier AI advancement is ​blistering, and competitive ground lost during a suspension cannot be regained after the fact,” the lawsuit stated.

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Must read: India accelerates AI development by backing 12 AI projects after Anthropic Fable 5 ban

“Each day the directive remains in force disrupts Legion’s product, operations, sidelines its engineers, and erodes the company’s ability to survive in a field defined by continuous access to the most capable models,” it further added.

Anthropic’s response to Fable 5 ban

Anthropic is reportedly working with the U.S. government to address the issues and wants to maintain a cooperative relationship with regulators. The company said that it appreciates the administration's efforts to resolve the problem promptly.

“We remain committed to working alongside the government towards our shared goals of protecting critical infrastructure and making sure the US leads in AI,” the spokesperson added. On the other hand, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has warned Anthropic about seeking government approval before releasing Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models outside the United States.

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Fable 5 restriction impact in India

Anthropic's Fable 5 restriction has ignited the need for soverign AI in India. It further highlights how powerful governments can have an influence on who gets access, what features are allowed, or where certain AI models can be used.

In India, this has raised focus on building its own AI capabilities, with India-made AI models, computing infrastructure, and AI research ecosystems, to reduce dependence on foreign AI providers.