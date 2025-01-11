Apple Arcade expands gaming library with new titles and updates for 2025

Apple Arcade has launched seven new games and announced a lineup of upcoming releases and updates for early 2025, including the first officially licensed PGA TOUR game. The announcement highlights Apple’s commitment to expanding its game catalogue with a mix of original titles and refreshed App Store classics.

New Additions to Apple Arcade

As of today, users can access new titles, all ad-free and without in-app purchases, including:

• Skate City: New York by Snowman and Agens: A skateboarding game featuring iconic locations.

• Gears & Goo for Apple Vision Pro by Resolution Games: Combines tower defense and spatial computing.

• Three Kingdoms HEROES by Koei Tecmo: The latest in the Romance of the Three Kingdoms series.

• FINAL FANTASY+ and Trials of Mana+ by Square Enix: Classic RPG experiences brought to mobile.

• Rodeo Stampede+ by Featherweight Games: A Wild West adventure.

• It’s Literally Just Mowing+ by Protostar: A casual, zen-like game experience.

PGA TOUR Pro Golf Leads February Lineup

Launching on February 6, PGA TOUR Pro Golf by HypGames, Inc., will offer an immersive golfing experience across iconic courses like Pebble Beach and Harbour Town. Players can engage in tournaments, practice sessions, and head-to-head matches. The game supports play across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

Other February 6 releases include Doodle Jump 2+ by Lima Sky, a sequel to the classic platforming game, and My Dear Farm+ by HyperBeard Inc., a farming simulator with customisable characters and pets.

Big Updates for Existing Games

Apple Arcade will also roll out updates to its popular titles:

• Hello Kitty Island Adventure introduces a Lunar New Year-themed event from January 19 to February 24.

• Game Room adds the hidden word game Word Wright on January 16, playable on Vision Pro, iPhone, and iPad.

• WHAT THE CAR? highlights 2024’s top 25 community levels.

Additional updates this month include improvements to NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Outlanders 2: Second Nature, and Snake.io+, among others.

Pricing and Access

Apple Arcade in India is available for Rs 99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers purchasing new Apple devices receive three months of Arcade access for free. Subscriptions allow up to six family members to enjoy the full catalogue across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.