Apple BKC Store First Look: Apple reveals Mumbai store ahead of official launch

Apple BKC store has been opened to media personnel in Mumbai. The first glimpses of the store reveal a massive glass facade making for a unique-looking store. The tall ceiling and pillars open up a space with various desks lined-up parallelly.

Apple BKC employees invited media personnel for a preview of the store ahead of the launch on April 18 when CEO Tim Cook will inaugurate the new premises. The store also has a subsection on the first floor. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 line-up sits at the very front of the store. The first floor provides buyers with accessories for their iPhones, Macs and other products. There's a dedicated section for the HomePod as well as the Apple TV+.

Apple BKC store will have over 100 employees who collectively speak more than 20 languages. In line with other architecturally rich Apple Stores across the world, the new BKC store aims to introduce a peculiar design.

Check out the Apple BKC Store video here: Business Today takes a peek into Apple's first store in India

Apple claims that the BKC store is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world. The store will come with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The company claims BKC store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

The ceiling is made of wood with triangular handcrafted texture, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.