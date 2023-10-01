Apple blames iOS 17 bugs and apps like Instagram, Uber for making iPhone 15s run hot; fix coming soon

Apple has acknowledged user complaints about overheating issues with the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models. However, the company has clarified that these problems are not related to the phone's hardware design, contrary to speculations. Instagram has already released an update with version 302 on September 27 to address some of these issues.

An Apple spokesperson specifically mentioned Instagram, Uber, and the game Asphalt 9 as examples of apps that could lead to the devices running warmer than usual. Apple has stressed that these thermal issues do not pose any safety risks. Instead, factors like the use of USB-C power adapters with a charging capacity exceeding 20W and background processing shortly after restoring the phone can contribute to increased warmth, which may be different from what iPhone users are accustomed to. "No matter the adapter’s wattage, iPhone still regulates power into the device at up to 27W so long as the adapter is compliant with the USB-C PD (Power Delivery) standard," the Apple spokesperson said,

Apple has assured users that the forthcoming fix, expected to be included in iOS 17.1, will not result in performance throttling, dispelling concerns raised by some, such as Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Notably, the iPhone 15 series introduced significant changes, including the adoption of the new A17 Pro chip produced using TSMC's 3nm process and the use of titanium in the frame's construction.

The A17 Pro chip, equipped with a new six-core GPU, is touted as one of the key selling points of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. It enables these devices to run graphics-intensive games like Resident Evil Village at nearly console-level fidelity, promising an enhanced gaming experience.

Concerns among investors regarding Apple's unusual sales slump have already erased over $300 billion in shareholder wealth since the company reached a market value of $3 trillion for the first time in late June.

Also Read

World Heart Day: 5 important Apple Watch features that contribute to heart health

Apple releases macOS Sonoma with iPhone-like widgets; here’s how to download

Also watch: Oxford, Stanford, MIT, Harvard, Cambridge: Top 10 in THE's World University Rankings 2024