World Heart Day: 5 important Apple Watch features that contribute to heart health

In commemoration of World Heart Day on September 29, individuals worldwide have been actively seeking ways to enhance their heart health. Among the array of technological innovations aimed at fostering cardiovascular well-being, the Apple Watch has emerged as a prominent tool, offering a suite of features designed to empower users to monitor and maintain their heart health.

Here are five pivotal features of the Apple Watch dedicated to promoting a healthy heart:

1. High and Low Heart Rate Notifications

- The Apple Watch continuously monitors heart rates, alerting users to any abnormal deviations that may signify underlying health concerns.

- If a user's heart rate surpasses 120 beats per minute or drops below 40 beats per minute during a period of apparent inactivity lasting 10 minutes, a notification is promptly issued. Users have the flexibility to customize their heart rate thresholds or opt out of these alerts. All heart rate notifications, including timestamped data, are conveniently accessible through the Health app on iPhone.

2. Irregular Rhythm Notifications

- This feature periodically examines the wearer's heart rhythm for irregularities that could be indicative of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition where the heart's upper chambers beat out of sync with the lower chambers.

- AFib may manifest without noticeable symptoms, or it may present as rapid heartbeat, palpitations, fatigue, or shortness of breath. The Apple Watch's optical heart sensor detects pulse wave variability when the user is at rest to identify irregular rhythms suggestive of AFib. Subsequently, the user receives a notification, and relevant data, including date, time, and beat-to-beat heart rate, is logged within the Health app.

3. ECG App

- The ECG app empowers users to capture electrocardiograms (ECGs) when experiencing symptoms such as rapid or irregular heartbeats.

- Employing the built-in electrical heart sensor in the Digital Crown and the back crystal, the ECG app records a single-lead ECG. It provides results, classifying rhythms as sinus, AFib, AFib with a high heart rate, inconclusive, or poorly recorded. Users can input accompanying symptoms like rapid or pounding heartbeat, dizziness, or fatigue.

- The recorded waveform, outcomes, timestamp, and symptoms can be exported as a PDF from the Health app, facilitating consultation with healthcare professionals.

4. Cardio Fitness

- Cardio Fitness estimates VO2 Max, reflecting the body's oxygen intake capacity during physical activity.

- Traditionally, this metric was reserved for endurance athletes or individuals with serious health conditions, often requiring clinical assessments. Apple Watch makes it accessible to all users, providing a scientifically validated estimate of VO2 Max.

- Users can opt to receive notifications if their classification drops to "low," which correlates with elevated risks of long-term health issues. Fortunately, improvements can be achieved through regular and more rigorous exercise, with progress easily tracked.

5. AFib History

- AFib History offers an estimate of the duration during which a user's heart exhibits AFib patterns.

- Research indicates that the amount of time spent in AFib relates to symptom severity, quality of life, and the risk of complications. Users can also track lifestyle factors such as sleep, exercise, and weight that may influence AFib occurrences.

- Historically, monitoring AFib over time and correlating it with lifestyle factors posed challenges. Apple Watch streamlines this process, providing users with valuable insights simply by wearing the device.