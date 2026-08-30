Apple’s growth under CEO Tim Cook: The journey from $350 billion to $5 trillion

Also read: Why Steve Jobs picked Tim Cook as CEO: Story behind Apple's biggest succession bet

Apple’s market capitalisation journey under Tim Cook

Apple hit the 1 trillion mark in August 2018, and it took 38 years post-IPO to achieve this success. In just two years, the company was valued at $2 trillion in 2020 on pandemic-driven demand, and by January 2022 it had crossed $3 trillion on the back of its services business.

Advertisement

The fourth trillion came in October 2025, driven by strong iPhone sales and institutional investment. The $5-trillion milestone was reached in less than a year, in July, 2026. Under Cook’s tenure, his biggest bet was Apple's ecosystem with services such as iCloud and Apple Pay, rather than solely relying on iPhone sales.



He also leaned towards aggressive share buybacks that cut outstanding stock by roughly 44%, and a comparatively capital-light approach to AI by leasing infrastructure rather than building it from scratch.

Must read: How long was Tim Cook CEO of Apple? Here is how long he led the iPhone maker

However, Apple is again facing challenges amid the AI book. The company's market cap has fallen from around $5 trillion to about $4.5 trillion. This happened after investors sold Apple shares following its earnings results. Three major concerns are highlighted:

Advertisement

Higher hardware costs because of the global memory shortage.

Doubts about Apple’s AI strategy, particularly whether its delayed AI features and revamped Siri can actually generate meaningful revenue

Regulatory challenges, especially in markets such as China.

Now, John Ternus will inherit Apple at an interesting point as Apple is under pressure to prove that its AI strategy can deliver meaningful benefits to consumers.