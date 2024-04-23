Apple close to finalising worldwide rights for new FIFA tournament: Report

The global football governing body, FIFA, is on the brink of securing an agreement with technology giant Apple, as reported by The New York Times on Monday. Sources familiar with the negotiations revealed that the deal, which could be finalised this month, is anticipated to be valued at approximately $1 billion. This figure, significantly lower than FIFA's initial estimation of $4 billion, underscores the evolving dynamics of the agreement.

The prospective partnership with Apple signifies a significant development, potentially granting the tech company exclusive worldwide television rights to a forthcoming month-long club tournament. This move could mark a watershed moment for FIFA, as it would be the first instance of the organisation entering into a singular global contract.

The allure of such a deal is not lost on Apple, whose streaming platform stands to gain a considerable advantage amidst the intensifying competition among streaming service providers for coveted sports broadcasting rights. Securing rights to highly anticipated sporting events has become a strategic imperative for streaming services, as they seek to bolster their subscriber base.

However, concerns have been raised within FIFA's ranks regarding the accessibility of the tournament. Senior executives have reportedly expressed reservations about potential exclusivity agreements, particularly regarding "free-to-air rights". These concerns stem from the possibility of restricting access to the event solely to Apple TV+ subscribers, a move that could potentially alienate a broader audience.

Moreover, FIFA's pursuit of sponsorship has encountered resistance, with sponsors hesitating to commit to the $150 million sought for sponsorship packages.

The upcoming tournament, featuring 32 teams, is scheduled to take place next year from June 15 to July 13. The timing of the event, deliberately chosen to coincide with a traditionally quiet period in football's calendar, aims to afford players a necessary period of rest ahead of the subsequent World Cup.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the tournament, FIFA has faced criticism from players' unions for a perceived lack of consultation in decision-making processes.