Apple confirms macOS Tahoe will be final major update for Intel Macs

Apple has officially announced that macOS Tahoe, the next version of its desktop operating system, will be the last major software update for Intel-based Macs. The news came during Apple’s WWDC 2025 Platforms State of the Union, where senior director of developer relations Matthew Firlik addressed the shift.

“Apple silicon enables us all to achieve things that were previously unimaginable, and it’s time to put all of our focus and innovation there,” said Firlik. “If you’ve not done so already, now is a great time to help your users migrate to the Apple silicon versions of your apps.”

Apple transitioned to its own custom M-series chips in 2020, completing the shift with the Apple silicon Mac Pro in 2023. The company’s move away from Intel had long been expected to eventually phase out support for Intel Macs. That phase-out is now officially scheduled to begin with macOS Tahoe, due later this year.

Intel Macs that are eligible for macOS Tahoe, such as the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, will continue receiving security updates for at least three years, Apple spokesperson Lauren Klug confirmed.

macOS Tahoe Supported Devices:

• MacBook Air (2020 and later, Apple silicon)

• MacBook Pro (2020 and later, Apple silicon)

• MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

• MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

• iMac (2020 and later)

• Mac mini (2020 and later)

• Mac Studio (2022 and later)

• Mac Pro (2019 and later)

The upcoming macOS Tahoe will carry over the Liquid Glass design language, first introduced with iOS 26, and add new features including a smarter Spotlight search, Live Activities support, and the Phone app on Mac for the first time.

The move underscores Apple’s growing emphasis on unifying its ecosystem around its in-house chips, allowing tighter integration, faster performance, and improved power efficiency. Developers are being encouraged to ensure app compatibility and support for Apple silicon machines, which now form the vast majority of the Mac user base.

While Intel Mac users will still get security updates, this signals a clear sunset for major innovation on Intel hardware.