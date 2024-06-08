'Apple Days' sale at Vijay Sales: Massive discounts on iPhones, Macs, and more; see all deals

Calling all Apple fans! Vijay Sales is hosting its highly-anticipated "Apple Days" sale from June 8th to 17th, offering incredible deals on a wide range of Apple products, both online and in-store.

iPhone Deals Steal the Show

iPhone 15 Series: Get the iPhone 15 starting at Rs 64,900 and the iPhone 15 Plus from Rs 74,290, with instant discounts of up to Rs 6,000 on ICICI and SBI Bank cards.

iPhone 15 Pro Series: Experience the power of Pro models with the iPhone 15 Pro starting at Rs 123,990 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max from Rs 145,990, including Rs 3,000 instant discounts.

Older iPhone Models: Score deals on previous generations like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, starting at Rs 57,990 and Rs 50,999 respectively.

Savings Extend Across the Apple Ecosystem

iPads: Discover incredible offers on various iPad models, including the iPad 9th Gen, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, with prices starting as low as Rs 24,990.

MacBooks: Unleash your productivity with MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models featuring powerful M1, M2, and M3 chips, starting at Rs 67,490.

Apple Watch: Track your fitness and stay connected with Apple Watch Series 9, SE, and Ultra models, starting at Rs 25,900.

Accessories and More: Enjoy discounts on AirPods Pro, HomePod Mini, Apple Care+, and a range of Apple accessories.

Exclusive Benefits for Vijay Sales Customers

Vijay Sales is sweetening the deal with additional perks:

Instant Discounts: ICICI and SBI Bank cardholders can avail themselves of instant discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on their purchases.

Exchange Bonus: In-store customers can enjoy an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000 via Cashify.

MyVS Loyalty Program: Earn 0.75% loyalty points on all purchases, redeemable for future savings.